As Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Headinvest Lowered by $396,215 Its Position; Adelante Capital Management Stake in Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) Decreased by $3.53 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 196,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The hedge fund held 3.18M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.75 million, down from 3.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 4.65M shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 3,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 123,815 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58 million, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.27. About 7.21M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimco’s Lost Decade – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimco Realty: Consider This 5.5%-Yielding Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kimco Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimco Realty: I No Longer Recommend This 6.3%-Yielding REIT Based On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold KIM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 362.94 million shares or 1.40% less from 368.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa reported 345,730 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance accumulated 142,886 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 339,790 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking. Quantitative Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 83,041 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 24,777 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential holds 0.03% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 922,990 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.81% stake. Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd holds 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 468 shares. Eii Incorporated invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Advisory Incorporated reported 10,980 shares. Profund Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Thompson Investment Management has invested 0.65% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 38,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 440 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 80,669 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) by 11,479 shares to 695,949 shares, valued at $98.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 23,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holdings (NYSE:INXN).

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $152.56M for 14.02 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acropolis Investment Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 4,652 shares. 2.90 million are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. 53,139 were accumulated by Foster And Motley. Bowen Hanes Incorporated accumulated 1.79% or 379,869 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 789,411 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Somerset has 15,434 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Oregon-based Mengis has invested 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hartline Investment Corporation reported 4,776 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Co reported 19,896 shares. Paradigm Fin Advsr invested in 0.25% or 6,113 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank & Tru invested in 2.16% or 106,891 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv accumulated 13,545 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.44% or 973,145 shares. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 2.72 million shares or 0.77% of the stock. Montecito National Bank reported 19,899 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.45 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.