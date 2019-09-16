As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Wealthquest Increased Holding; A-R-T- Advisors Decreased Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding as Valuation Declined

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 156,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21 million, up from 151,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.83. About 5.03M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, down from 138,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 10.67 million shares traded or 39.83% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Fin Mgmt Lp invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Finance Pa has invested 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Dallas Securities invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bainco Investors invested 1.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.72% stake. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). James Rech invested in 0.64% or 80,186 shares. Murphy Cap has 1.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Company National Bank has 1.58% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.29 million shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 3,061 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0.82% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Wagner Bowman Management has 1.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 44,893 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma reported 10.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arete Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.3% or 14,246 shares. Wealthquest has 156,970 shares for 6.5% of their portfolio.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25 million and $264.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 15,454 shares to 112,276 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 5,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,579 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership owns 669,636 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 50,101 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0% or 248,844 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.06% or 65,350 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 114,056 are held by Pnc Finance Ser Gru. Verition Fund Management Lc has 21,639 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.97% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 139,915 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.05% or 25,253 shares in its portfolio. Personal Capital Advsrs holds 968,182 shares. Penn Cap Management invested in 89,489 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Valley Advisers holds 212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership invested in 9,899 shares. Pitcairn owns 18,256 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52M for 15.13 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. 9,000 shares were bought by DELANEY PETER B, worth $173,524 on Tuesday, July 30. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

