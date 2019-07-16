As Proassurance (PRA) Stock Price Declined, Boston Partners Increased by $717,944 Its Position; U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Ccm Investment Advisers Lifted Its Position

Boston Partners increased its stake in Proassurance Corp (PRA) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 21,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 726,025 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13M, up from 704,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Proassurance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 89,700 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 4.31% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 13/04/2018 – ProAssurance: Board Nominates Kedrick Adkins Jr. for Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA); 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 16,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,852 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64 million, up from 204,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 2.89 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cpi Aerostructures Inc (NYSEMKT:CVU) by 70,383 shares to 219,617 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Stainless & Alloy (NASDAQ:USAP) by 60,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,351 shares, and cut its stake in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PRA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 129,227 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 34,305 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 577,794 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt has 0.33% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). 6,320 were reported by Riverhead Mngmt Lc. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 14,190 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 50,829 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 25,323 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Citigroup holds 10,296 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 215 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 162,500 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,018 shares to 158,029 shares, valued at $13.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,750 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

