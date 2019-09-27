As Proassurance Corp. (PRA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Danaher (DHR) Market Valuation Rose While Chesley Taft & Associates Lowered Its Position

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 3,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 156,902 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.42 million, down from 160,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.76. About 1.80 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Proassurance Corp. (PRA) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 139,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.80% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.64 million, up from 958,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Proassurance Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 115,852 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA); 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold PRA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 43.76 million shares or 0.65% more from 43.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset has invested 0.03% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). King Luther Management Corporation holds 148,021 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. United Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 14,211 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd reported 6,320 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 42,079 shares. Northern Corp reported 993,398 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 2.05 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt holds 0.34% or 14,776 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap holds 0.04% or 515,046 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 36,473 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 21,172 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Com holds 20,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Net Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1,407 shares to 105,834 shares, valued at $356.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 177,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08M shares, and cut its stake in Hyster (NYSE:HY).

More notable recent ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ProAssurance Announces Results from 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for ProAssurance Corporation and Certain Subsidiaries – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ProAssurance Corporation: Are Things Getting Worse? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ProAssurance Announces Leadership Changes – Business Wire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 31.03 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Ma has invested 1.15% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has invested 1.2% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Duff Phelps Inv invested in 6,955 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.35% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 6,679 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 2,422 shares. Moreover, Capital Ltd Ca has 0.49% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.49% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 416,263 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,960 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has 29,055 shares. Nottingham Advisors Inc has 3,050 shares. Piedmont Advsr reported 11,827 shares stake. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.19% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Zacks Investment Mgmt reported 74,130 shares stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company has 23,989 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Penobscot Management Inc holds 46,170 shares.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Envista prices its IPO at $22 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citi: General Electric’s Recovery ‘Could Be More Significant’ Than Investors Realize – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.