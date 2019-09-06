As Principal Financial (PFG) Stock Rose, Mairs & Power Increased Position; Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Boosted Service Now (NOW) Stake by $11.53 Million

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial (PFG) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 228,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.08M, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Principal Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.06 million shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 26/03/2018 – Principal Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 3-6; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $269.62. About 2.04M shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Tru holds 0% or 188 shares. First Corporation In invested in 955 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company holds 0% or 109 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Capital Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 50,355 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 24,538 shares. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Central National Bank & Trust Trust owns 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 50 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 863,199 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Holderness Investments Com invested in 10,382 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 165,086 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,168 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Insurance invested in 18.14M shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 26,010 shares to 130,359 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 192,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Davenport And Co Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,594 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated accumulated 23,592 shares or 3.35% of the stock. 38,009 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce Incorporated invested in 1,182 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.08% or 528,387 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2.44 million shares. Allstate reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Columbus Hill Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.51% or 112,073 shares. The Japan-based Asset One Ltd has invested 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Profund Advsr Ltd owns 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,729 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 130 shares or 0% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management owns 2,477 shares.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 34,601 shares to 31,197 shares, valued at $36.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.