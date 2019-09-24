As Principal Financial Group (PFG) Stock Value Rose, Grimes & Company Has Cut by $7.25 Million Its Stake; Covington Capital Management Maintains Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 89.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 127,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 14,213 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 141,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 635,072 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Allison Dorval to Assume Roles of Principal Financial and Accounting Officers; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 129.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 7,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 12,455 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, up from 5,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $132.01. About 815,295 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,672 shares to 33,953 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,097 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,228 shares to 90,204 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors High (HYD).

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.67M for 9.92 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

