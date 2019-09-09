As Principal Financial Group (PFG) Share Price Rose, Holder Old Republic International Has Trimmed Holding; Loews Has Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $7.37 Million; Stock Price Declined

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 497,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.94M, down from 599,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 1.00M shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 09/04/2018 – Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier (Video); 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 29.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, down from 474,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 17.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mngmt stated it has 6,172 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 863,199 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 0% or 18,100 shares. Iberiabank reported 6,512 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 5,344 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Beacon Grp Inc Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 63,670 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 2,326 shares in its portfolio. First Finance In has invested 0.04% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). First Mercantile Company holds 0.02% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 1.74M shares stake. 22,728 are held by Westpac Banking. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Pa invested in 0.02% or 5,412 shares. Co Retail Bank accumulated 0.04% or 70,762 shares.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $389.32 million for 9.79 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 272,000 shares to 674,000 shares, valued at $27.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 113,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares to 13,097 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth LP has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 13,554 are held by Ipswich Mgmt. Suntrust Banks accumulated 2.04 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1.49% or 58,529 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt holds 0.42% or 50,492 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Com owns 105,917 shares. Tcw Grp reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kempen Mgmt Nv holds 0.45% or 91,937 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Invsts Inc holds 0.35% or 10,338 shares. Navellier And Assoc reported 56,148 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 185,423 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. City Holding invested in 1.39% or 91,605 shares. Godsey Gibb holds 0.08% or 10,033 shares. Dana Inv Advsr reported 760,471 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 820,977 shares.