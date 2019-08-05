As Principal Financial Group (PFG) Market Value Rose, Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Decreased Stake; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raised Holding by $814,250 as Share Price Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 66,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 816,767 shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 08/05/2018 – FINRA SANCTIONS FIFTH THIRD FOR COST, FEE DISCLOSURE FAILURES; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARDS NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL TARGETS & ALSO RAISE THEM ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Announces Strategic Partnership and Equity Investment with Fifth Third; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s Deal to Buy MB Financial Announced Monday Includes $151M Termination Fee Payable by MB Under Certain Circumstances; 22/05/2018 – MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate confirms former banker McWilliams to lead FDIC; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Intends to Complete 2017 CCAR Buyback Plan, Buy up to $235M Shrs, Before MB Financial Proxy Solicitation; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF MB FINANCIAL WILL RECEIVE $54.20 OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 69.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 566,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 249,724 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, down from 815,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 173,497 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Principal Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 3-6; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $401.65 million for 9.45 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc owns 693 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 1,550 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 191 shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 67,356 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James Associate stated it has 51,175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hilton Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Cls stated it has 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 1.97M shares stake. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 570 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research reported 178,700 shares. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 300 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,974 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.05% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Fjarde Ap holds 95,450 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc by 15,282 shares to 51,546 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 48,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE).

