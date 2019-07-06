As Principal Financial Group Ord (PFG) Shares Rose, Everence Capital Management Upped by $640,800 Its Position; Keybank National Association Upped Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Stock Value Rose

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Ord (PFG) by 168.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 12,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,407 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 7,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 638,217 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. $368.5M, EST. $3.42B; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – CS PFG REPORTS FORMATION OF DIRECTS & CO-INVESTMENTS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 5,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 9,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 1.45M shares traded or 82.91% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Signs Agreement for Rulebook Buyout – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Grange Insurance Selects ISO Electronic Rating Content to Help Grow Commercial Lines Business – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AER and Team Achieve Improved Forecasts Using Machine Learning in Subseasonal-to-Seasonal Forecasting in New Paper and U.S.-Sponsored Contest – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NYCM Insurance Implements Verisk’s ClaimDirector and NetMap Fraud Detection Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Fincl reported 1.57 million shares. Regions Corp holds 1,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiera reported 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Eqis Management Inc holds 0.16% or 15,365 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset has 12,827 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Co Of Vermont has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 81 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 80,811 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 110,285 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt invested in 0.55% or 3,917 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bank Of America De holds 1.57 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com has 0.09% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 8,234 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com owns 92 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Telemark Asset Management Limited has 245,800 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser reported 1,008 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 47,044 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $135.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 7,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,846 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fin Grp accumulated 63,670 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Washington Bankshares reported 1,772 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 4,703 shares. Daiwa Group Inc invested in 11,525 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 132,623 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 8,510 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Inc owns 679,794 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division accumulated 117,007 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 31 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 863,199 shares. Palouse Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.73% or 89,792 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cl A Ord (NYSE:EL) by 2,138 shares to 2,452 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter International Ord (NYSE:BAX) by 7,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,002 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Ord (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $144,270 activity. On Friday, January 18 the insider LAWLER JULIA M sold $50,000.