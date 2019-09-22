As Primo Wtr (PRMW) Valuation Declined, Akre Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Lowered Holding

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 272,134 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 200,674 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88M, down from 205,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Point Prtnrs Lc accumulated 115,924 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 950 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Us National Bank De owns 16,751 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 278,921 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Westwood Management Corporation Il stated it has 0.06% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Hightower Limited Company accumulated 14,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 1.22M shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,600 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Elk Creek Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 693,741 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 315,906 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Citigroup owns 12,481 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street accumulated 641,224 shares.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Primo Water to Announce Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Primo Water Completes Refinancing of Credit Facilities – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Primo Water’s Bull Case Is Deeply Flawed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2017.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Mills David J, worth $11,500 on Thursday, August 8. Battle Emma S. bought $4,990 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Monday, August 12. BRENNER RICHARD A also bought $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares. On Wednesday, August 21 the insider Cates Susan E. bought $61,150.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dsm Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 9.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 2.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robecosam Ag accumulated 230,164 shares. Hanseatic Management invested in 6.68% or 48,842 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Co invested in 3.56% or 12.37M shares. Texas-based Chilton Management Limited Liability Company has invested 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stoneridge Inv Prtn Llc reported 4.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). River Mercantile Asset Llp holds 93,766 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Truepoint invested in 0.11% or 9,989 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 89,056 shares. Patten Inc owns 52,830 shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Clough Prtnrs LP stated it has 418,040 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 6.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers Com reported 74,555 shares.