As Primo Wtr (PRMW) Stock Declined, Manatuck Hill Partners Lowered Holding by $1.13 Million; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Increased Position in Emerson (EMR) by $2.95 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Emerson (EMR) by 64.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 44,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 113,702 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, up from 68,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Emerson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 360,697 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 94,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, down from 394,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 1,283 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49 million for 21.98 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

