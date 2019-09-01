As Primo Wtr (PRMW) Stock Declined, Blackrock Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.49 Million; As Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Share Price Declined, Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Increased Stake by $6.50 Million

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 7,992 shares traded or 84.96% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent Confirmed It Has Received a Non-Binding Indication of Interest From Steel Partners; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $184M-$225M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP); 13/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Releases Annual Letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q EBITDA $35.2M; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q EBIT $47M-EBIT $57M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $30M-$37M

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 165,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $479.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 143,665 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 61,099 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $174.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 52,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 100,000 shares. 6,213 are owned by Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 6,827 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 13,228 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 2.48 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 0% or 343,829 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Chatham Capital has invested 0.28% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 17,754 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 19,677 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd accumulated 437,338 shares. Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Qs Investors Lc invested in 0.01% or 57,600 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $106,486 activity. Battle Emma S. also bought $4,990 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares. 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9. Hass David W. bought $11,095 worth of stock. Mills David J also bought $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8.

