As Primo Wtr (PRMW) Stock Declined, Akre Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Holds Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 3239.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 2,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 2,605 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $401,000, up from 78 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $130.83. About 1.44 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50 million, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 221,838 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. Battle Emma S. bought $4,990 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $61,150 was bought by Cates Susan E.. Hass David W. bought $11,095 worth of stock. 1,000 shares were bought by Mills David J, worth $11,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Gru invested in 0% or 22,600 shares. 75,000 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 23,675 shares. 15,287 were accumulated by Susquehanna Group Llp. Trellus Ltd Company owns 17,729 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 16,751 shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Management Limited Liability Com has 105,300 shares. 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 1.25% or 108,371 shares. Metropolitan Life Company holds 11,190 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% or 1.92 million shares. Westwood Management Corporation Il holds 40,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management, California-based fund reported 201,902 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 660 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,466 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp has 38,484 shares. M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Daiwa Secs Grp owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,688 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% or 12,455 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.04% or 90,353 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 457 shares. Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.14% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Principal Group Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 285,343 shares. Whittier reported 0.23% stake. Parametric Limited Liability Com invested in 421,542 shares. Oppenheimer And Commerce stated it has 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). New York-based Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 13,110 shares to 2,147 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,915 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.