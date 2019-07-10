As Primo Wtr (PRMW) Shares Declined, Manatuck Hill Partners Lowered Its Position; Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Raised Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $5.40 Million

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 397,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 394,142 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 791,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 45,363 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 1.42 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Centene’s Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contract – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Centene To Present At BMO Capital Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Signaling Industry-Wide Shift to Integrated Mental Health, Quartet Announces Capital Raise and Strategic Partnership with Leading Medicaid Provider – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 45,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $2.34 million for 55.54 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.