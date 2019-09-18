As Primo Wtr (PRMW) Market Value Declined, Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Decreased Its Position; Amer Express (AXP) Share Price Rose While Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $633,450

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 94,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, down from 394,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 186,213 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amer Express (AXP) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 452,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.87 million, down from 457,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amer Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 2.92 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49 million for 23.21 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $106,486 activity. Battle Emma S. bought $4,990 worth of stock or 409 shares. 1,500 shares were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A, worth $17,171 on Friday, August 9. $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Cates Susan E. on Wednesday, August 21. $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamos Gold Inc New by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,200 are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. Trellus Mgmt Commerce Ltd Llc has 0.3% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 907,755 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 30,096 shares. 2.40M were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 51,600 shares. Sg Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Teton reported 13,121 shares. 3,499 were accumulated by Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 12,481 shares. 308,021 are owned by Savings Bank Of America Corp De.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based M&T Bancorporation Corp has invested 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,011 shares. Howard Mgmt invested in 4,217 shares. Selway Asset Management has invested 1.23% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Btim invested 0.89% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Clearbridge owns 5.82 million shares. Westover Advsrs Llc has invested 1.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.69% stake. Primecap Management Company Ca stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Quantum Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 443,538 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. 58,532 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division stated it has 119,968 shares. Kings Point Mngmt holds 92,040 shares. Noesis Mangement owns 104,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.31 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.