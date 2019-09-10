As Primo Water (PRMW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $3.35 Million; Diageo P L C (DEO) Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding by $24.81 Million as Market Value Declined

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 223,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 438,167 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 661,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 256,756 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 67.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 152,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 74,200 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14M, down from 226,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $167.13. About 267,007 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 123,021 shares to 829,591 shares, valued at $35.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 28,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Petiq Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited invested in 38,964 shares. Sit Invest Assoc Inc holds 56,675 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 36,837 shares. Swiss State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 58,450 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 11,500 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 85,540 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Harvest Strategies Limited Liability invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.48M shares. Manufacturers Life Co The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,411 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 432,918 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. Battle Emma S. bought 50 shares worth $580. 5,000 shares were bought by Cates Susan E., worth $61,150. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Hass David W. bought $11,095. Mills David J bought 1,000 shares worth $11,500.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49 million for 23.05 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corporation by 20,000 shares to 168,000 shares, valued at $33.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 71,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.