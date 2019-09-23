As Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) Stock Price Declined, Awm Investment Company Has Lifted Its Position by $504,000; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined, First National Trust Co Has Cut Its Stake by $409,032

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 446,415 shares traded or 31.14% up from the average. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 5,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 20,597 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 25,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 16.03M shares traded or 141.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $106,486 activity. Hass David W. bought $11,095 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Shares for $580 were bought by Battle Emma S.. BRENNER RICHARD A also bought $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares. Cates Susan E. bought 5,000 shares worth $61,150.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 12.99 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

