As Primerica (PRI) Shares Declined, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Upped by $3.75 Million Its Holding; Kellner Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by $9.47 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.64 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 30,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 218,503 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69M, up from 187,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $119.17. About 175,947 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.07% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 626,120 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 30,577 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 20,801 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,248 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% stake. American Intl has invested 0.05% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 53,088 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Td Asset Management has 0% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 5,209 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Com has 2,651 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd reported 6,606 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,880 shares to 39,037 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 364,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 128,800 shares to 213,400 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

