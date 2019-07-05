As Primerica (PRI) Market Value Rose, Bamco Has Trimmed Its Stake; Gibraltar Capital Management Has Upped Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $1.31 Million

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 3,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.48M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.53M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $124.22. About 41,716 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 29.33% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.90% the S&P500.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 5.55 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 150,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.62 million for 14.51 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 4,225 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. 2,567 are held by Colony Gru Limited Liability. 1,810 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Numerixs Investment Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 1,000 shares. Twin Tree Lp accumulated 0% or 4,129 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.02% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 74,519 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 137,907 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 0.01% or 33,530 shares. 22,644 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Lc. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 374,846 shares in its portfolio. 236,096 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Co. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 8,529 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Lc stated it has 7,415 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 0.14% or 5,083 shares in its portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors has 88,497 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.26M shares. Academy Capital Mngmt Inc Tx accumulated 5,070 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Waddell & Reed owns 1.39M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Iron Financial Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,205 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.93% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Round Table Services Limited Liability Com has 0.33% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 18,089 shares. 2.55M are owned by Ashmore Wealth Limited. Scholtz & Limited Liability Corp reported 14,608 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 33,312 shares. Peddock Ltd holds 1.09% or 37,650 shares. Mengis Capital Incorporated holds 0.73% or 24,411 shares. Paragon Mngmt Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 174,845 shares.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,186 shares to 45,031 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,921 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.