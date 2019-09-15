As Pricesmart (PSMT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Upped Its Position; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 427,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 3.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.32 million, up from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.13. About 84,002 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 19/03/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PURCHASE OF AEROPOST,; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART APRIL WAREHOUSE CLUBS COMP SALES UP 1.9%; 23/05/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Announces March Sales; 21/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces Property Acquisitions in Panama and the Dominican Republic; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O APRIL SALES ROSE 1.6 PCT TO $240.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – JAGER WILL REPLACE JOHN M. HEFFNER; 03/04/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – FOR FOUR-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29, 2018 COMPARABLE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST 13 1/2 FULL MONTHS INCREASED 1.9%

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4.95 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.64 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 6.40M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 141,000 shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $353.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 233,370 shares to 5.34M shares, valued at $725.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,364 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

