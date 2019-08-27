As Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Stock Value Rose, Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Cut Stake; Bernzott Capital Advisors Trimmed Generac (GNRC) Holding by $4.13 Million; Shares Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 4,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 117,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, down from 122,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.73. About 271,413 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Vital Therapies; 22/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HIRES CHRIS WU FOR AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES TEAM; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 24/05/2018 – ROVER.COM – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF $125 MLN LED BY FUNDS AND ACCOUNTS ADVISED BY T ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Rev $1.3B; 07/03/2018 – BAILLIE GIFFORD, T. ROWE PRICE SUPPORT TESLA AWARD TO CEO MUSK; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.74, EST. $1.68; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Health Sciences Adds Nektar, Cuts Cigna; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. IS NOW LATE IN THE BUSINESS CYCLE

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Generac (GNRC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 80,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 417,486 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39 million, down from 498,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Generac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.79. About 208,917 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) by 6,775 shares to 610,449 shares, valued at $33.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners (NYSE:APAM) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $468.78M for 13.41 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 12,580 shares to 42,111 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).