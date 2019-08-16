As Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Stock Rose, Holder Sandy Spring Bank Cut Its Position by $369,000; Bank Of New York Mellon Boosted Its Position in Q2 Holdings (QTWO) by $729,468

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 10,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 188,119 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 177,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 380,905 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 3,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 17,592 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 21,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $105.46. About 844,996 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. IS NOW LATE IN THE BUSINESS CYCLE; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Will Consolidate Tampa Operations Center Into 2 Other Sites; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY 150 POSITIONS IN TAMPA OFFICE WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Adj EPS $1.74; 05/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $128 FROM $123; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Axovant; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Adds Aptiv, Exits Infinity Property: 13F; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 161,669 shares. Prescott Group Incorporated Capital Management Limited Co reported 4,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ameritas Partners has 3,055 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 1,025 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0.08% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Columbus Circle Investors owns 0.65% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 369,303 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 6,789 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Axiom Invsts Limited Liability Company De invested in 0.17% or 78,383 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 1,977 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 41,459 shares. 23,610 are held by Eam Ltd Liability Corp. Ameriprise Fin has 511,644 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 61,730 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/08/2019: GDOT,VIRT,QTWO,Z,ZG – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) CEO Matt Flake on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Q2 Holdings Stock Soared 54.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,742 shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $294.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Value Line Dvd (FVD) by 11,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,379 shares, and cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,086 shares to 31,580 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 5,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Corp Etf.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc invested in 0.17% or 1.72 million shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Co owns 5,019 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. City Holdg Communications holds 0.02% or 821 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Pacific Global Inv Com has invested 0.06% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Mufg Americas Corporation owns 6,751 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. London Of Virginia owns 402,105 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.16% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Ellington Mngmt Group Llc owns 3,700 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 7,473 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Maryland-based Fin Advantage Incorporated has invested 0.06% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). 15,284 are held by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.