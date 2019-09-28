As Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Shares Rose, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Lifted Its Position; Castine Capital Management Has Trimmed First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Holding by $348,912; Market Value Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 44,938 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBNC); 24/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 238,518 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.17 million, up from 222,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 1.02M shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 22/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HIRES CHRIS WU FOR AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES TEAM; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Closes International Discovery Fund To New Investors; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. EARNINGS GROWTH WON’T BE AS STRONG; 20/03/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE – INVESTMENT ADVISORY REVENUES EARNED IN QTR FROM FIRM’S U.S. MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $832.9 MLN, UP 16.1% FROM COMPARABLE 2017 QTR; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 10/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC REPORTS 20.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ T Rowe Price Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROW)

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 38,885 shares to 250,653 shares, valued at $45.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 187,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Invest Mgmt invested 0.58% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Central Bank And Trust owns 2,461 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co reported 3,456 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 30,895 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Company holds 0.35% or 34,178 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 49,852 shares. 73,204 are held by British Columbia Inv Management Corp. Spectrum Mngmt Grp has 0% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 150 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 2,822 shares stake. South State Corp accumulated 4,599 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 1.36% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 95,825 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt has 410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 0.02% or 6,463 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $386.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 110,906 shares to 137,007 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 55,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.77M for 11.25 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.