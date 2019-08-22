As Prgx Global (PRGX) Share Value Declined, Holder Rbf Capital Has Decreased by $1.25 Million Its Stake; Capstone Financial Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $27.18 Million

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prgx Global Inc (PRGX) by 78.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 178,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.90% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 228,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Prgx Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.56M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 88,542 shares traded or 113.82% up from the average. PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) has declined 37.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGX News: 23/03/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President, Alliance & Channels; 16/05/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL – PETER LIMERI, CO’S CURRENT CFO, TREASURER AND CONTROLLER, WILL REMAIN WITH CO UNTIL END OF JUNE, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Globe Newswire: PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – PRGX: LIMERI WILL STAY WITH COMPANY UNTIL END OF JUNE; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Fincl Officer; 16/05/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL INC PRGX.O SAYS DEBORAH SCHLEICHER APPOINTED CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRGX Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGX); 31/05/2018 – MATTHEW A. DRAPKIN REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN PRGX GLOBAL AS OF MAY 25 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global 1Q Rev $36.7M; 05/04/2018 – PRGX Global Names Andy Brabender VP, New Business Development

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $220.71. About 1.83M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PRGX shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 0.81% less from 17.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch has invested 0.3% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment reported 13,925 shares. Cadence Limited Liability invested in 0.19% or 265,968 shares. Prudential Inc owns 0% invested in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) for 16,104 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 855,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,879 were reported by Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) for 5,691 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Rbf Ltd Liability holds 50,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 11,814 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Hcsf Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.95 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs invested 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX).

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 10,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Communications Sys Gr (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 478,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,783 activity. On Wednesday, June 12 OWENS GREGORY J bought $20,924 worth of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) or 3,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $34,641 was bought by WHITTERS JOSEPH E. Drapkin Matthew A bought $210,497 worth of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) on Wednesday, March 13. On Tuesday, May 7 the insider Stewart Ronald E. bought $76,980. On Tuesday, June 11 COSTELLO KEVIN bought $33,759 worth of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) or 5,000 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 37,793 shares to 49,250 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

