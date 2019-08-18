As Pretium Res (PVG) Market Value Rose, Holder Heartland Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Holder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Decreased Stake by $129.47 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 96.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 779,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 30,954 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, down from 810,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – Uganda Mulls Tax on Users of Facebook, WhatsApp Amid Questions; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS 2.20B, EST. 2.19B; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO- BOARD LAUNCHED FULL & INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION INTO SCL ELECTIONS’ PAST PRACTICES, ITS FINDINGS TO BE SHARED PUBLICLY; 09/04/2018 – MA URGES ZUCKERBERG TO TAKE FACEBOOK’S ISSUES SERIOUSLY; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAS LETTER FROM FTC WITH QUESTIONS REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE AN INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG BEGINS GIVING TESTIMONY IN U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARING; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy plans in Europe; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by data scandal; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data scandal

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 168,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 2.09 million shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.72 million shares to 10.22M shares, valued at $427.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 23,383 shares to 193,200 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.