As Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Valuation Rose, Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Decreased Holding; Logmein Com (LOGM) Share Price Declined While Ami Asset Management Has Trimmed by $2.71 Million Its Stake

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc Com (LOGM) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 33,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 118,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, down from 152,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Logmein Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 168,598 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 30,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 70,804 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 100,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 372,665 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 65,009 shares to 825,913 shares, valued at $27.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Allian Com by 32,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer & has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 10,155 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny invested in 0% or 36 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.05% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested 0.19% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 75,835 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4.91M shares in its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 3,840 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 36 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Nomura Holdings Inc owns 19,415 shares. Moreover, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Llc has 3.31% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.81 million for 17.23 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0.01% or 2.16 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 404 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.02% or 3,058 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,545 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0.66% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.06% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 30,983 shares. D E Shaw & owns 79,348 shares. 210,529 were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 5,623 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 86,356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Inc accumulated 21,500 shares or 0% of the stock.