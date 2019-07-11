As Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Market Valuation Rose, Skyline Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding; Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Decreased Its Stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by $613,020 as Stock Price Declined

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) by 31.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 152,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 333,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 485,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 145,665 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 9,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 263,081 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, down from 272,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 801,669 shares traded or 27.09% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Ameritas Invest holds 13,127 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance owns 545,112 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 3,300 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 22,203 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors Corp invested in 3,205 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Lc owns 23,566 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il has 30,145 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 0% or 127 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 886,197 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) has 13,697 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 9,196 shares. Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLB’s profit will be $20.40 million for 29.47 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 2,738 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.01% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). North Star Asset Mngmt reported 238,216 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 0.77% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) or 382,930 shares. Johnson Counsel stated it has 27,960 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 1.73M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 474 shares or 0% of the stock. 94,300 are held by Swiss Commercial Bank. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 2,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.38 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 37,194 shares. 9,369 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co holds 3.08M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. PBH’s profit will be $32.25 million for 12.25 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.