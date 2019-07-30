As Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) Stock Value Rose, Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $846,800; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Continues to Hold Holding in V F (VFC)

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 29,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 122,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 63,750 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 31.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 78,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,187 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.61M, up from 250,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 411,535 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancshares invested in 474 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 220,998 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 874,566 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Geode Capital Management Ltd holds 616,067 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And Tru has invested 0.03% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Lsv Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 586,478 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 21,500 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co reported 53,833 shares. Comerica Bank holds 45,337 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 7,000 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.21% or 34,110 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 12,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 620,963 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 44,560 shares to 208,900 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 30,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,400 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Materials Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Rech & Management Inc holds 3,120 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 46,279 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Axa owns 0.06% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 178,693 shares. Allstate stated it has 49,948 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Martin Currie stated it has 99,757 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Estabrook Cap Management invested in 1,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0.17% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Natixis holds 0.02% or 30,901 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 18,816 shares to 197,615 shares, valued at $33.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 61,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).