As Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) Share Value Rose, Lapides Asset Management Lowered Its Position; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Market Valuation Declined, Gideon Capital Advisors Lifted by $525,840 Its Position

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 198.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 52,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 79,059 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $809,000, up from 26,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 21.69 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – Ford is leveraging hybrid technology in different ways for different vehicles, such as acceleration for the Mustang, and low-end torque for the F-150; 05/04/2018 – German carmakers caught in crossfire of U.S.-China trade row; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES FY 2018 PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 10/05/2018 – Ford Promotes Jeff Lemmer to Chief Information Officer; 15/03/2018 – FORD EXPECTING LIGHT TRUCKS TO BE 86% OF SALES MIX BY 2020; 05/04/2018 – Transport Topics: Ford Concerned NAFTA Rule Changes Wouldn’t Preserve US Jobs; 20/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENERVEST ANNOUNCES SALE OF EAGLE FORD AND AUSTIN CHALK ASSETS FOR $2.66 BILLION TO TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Detroit Train Depot in Corktown

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 127,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, down from 151,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 333,401 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M worth of stock or 840,962 shares. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock or 10,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1,523 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 7,551 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 59,050 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Manchester Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 6,993 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 165 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Frontier Invest Management Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Concorde Asset Limited Co holds 0.12% or 20,840 shares. Blume Inc reported 597 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 177,800 shares stake. Pictet North America Advsrs invested in 0.38% or 257,260 shares. Td Asset has 2.81M shares.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Going Electric Will Pay off Big Time for Ford Stock in the Future – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buy Ford Stock for Big Dividends and Improving Auto Sales – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why the UAW Hasn’t Given Up Its General Motors Strike – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ford Motor (F) a Profitable Stock for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $289.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22,225 shares to 19,197 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 4,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,058 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold PBH shares while 62 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 5.42% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 76,190 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). The California-based Primecap Mngmt Company Ca has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). First Manhattan reported 0.06% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Ing Groep Nv owns 7,940 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Aristotle Boston Limited Liability holds 651,761 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.05% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Alberta Inv Management Corporation has 39,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 2,719 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 133,423 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 27,361 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 531,865 shares.

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s (NYSE:PBH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prestige Brands Is Down 42%, Is Now The Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Brands Holdings beats by $0.01, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.