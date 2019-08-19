As Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Share Price Rose, Rice Hall James & Associates Has Boosted Position; As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 19,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 620,963 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, up from 601,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 258,848 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.49 million shares traded or 64.64% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc by 13,193 shares to 20,167 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 29,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,177 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).