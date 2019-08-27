As Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Northwest Investment Counselors Upped Its Stake by $472,689

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 228.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.07. About 178,526 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 18/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Apple is being sued over the controversial super-thin MacBook keyboards some users say are prone to breaking; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) new credit card with Goldman Sachs could be a disruptive force – Live Trading News” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Card is now available to everyone in the US – Live Trading News” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jacobs And Ca holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,083 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Tru Dept has invested 6.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cwh Capital Management holds 0.7% or 8,817 shares in its portfolio. Albert D Mason reported 2,608 shares stake. 12,945 were reported by Amer Asset Management Inc. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc accumulated 221,156 shares or 5.68% of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moon Cap Mgmt Lc reported 21,943 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 4.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 3,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parus (Uk) Limited owns 123,075 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 78,805 shares or 5.6% of the stock. Lockheed Martin Communications reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 3.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 217,803 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 28,713 shares to 167 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 61,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,426 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).