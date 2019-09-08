As Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Market Valuation Rose, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Raised Position; Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Boosted Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $511,600

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 358.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 54,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 69,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 15,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.54. About 373,598 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 6,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,750 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.50M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62M. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.

