As Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Market Valuation Rose, Rmb Capital Management Has Lowered by $422,153 Its Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Css Has Decreased by $910,971 Its Stake

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 14,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 70,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 81,568 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c

Css Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 88.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 2,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 309 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118,000, down from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $344.1. About 2.86M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,139 shares to 3,139 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (Prn).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.70 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duff & Phelps Slt Engy And M (DSE) by 72,356 shares to 82,656 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 42,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.