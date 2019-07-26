As Prestige Brands Hldgs (PBH) Stock Price Rose, Olstein Capital Management LP Boosted Holding; Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Holding Boosted by Lyrical Asset Management Lp

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 627,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.91 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.74M, up from 8.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 9.92 million shares traded or 180.34% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (PBH) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 97,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 119,706 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH)

