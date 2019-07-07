As Premier (PINC) Valuation Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $4.16 Million; Bristol John W & Company Has Boosted Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $10.91 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 122,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, down from 431,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 248,068 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 17.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 19/04/2018 – West Virginia University Health System Engages Premier Inc. on Total Cost Management; 27/04/2018 – Komet — Closing of the Third and Final Tranche of a Private Placement; 21/05/2018 – Howard University Hospital Becomes Newest Academic Health System Member of Premier Inc; 17/04/2018 – Premier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Analysis Finds Potential for Millions of Dollars in Savings in Total Joint Replacements; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – Premier Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BLN TO $1.649 BLN

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 43,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 325,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.39 million, up from 282,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 559,354 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,284 shares to 323,337 shares, valued at $88.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 540,858 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Stockton reported 9,084 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Management reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Johnson Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.17% or 31,191 shares. 325,903 were reported by Bristol John W And Company. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id accumulated 0.17% or 7,183 shares. Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 307,743 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 1,540 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 678 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 7,702 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Private Ocean Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fjarde Ap stated it has 79,898 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 89,230 shares. Sky Investment Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,015 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity. Anderson Leigh also sold $455,240 worth of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider D’ARCY STEPHEN R. sold $137,748.

Analysts await Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PINC’s profit will be $37.72 million for 16.07 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Premier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 96,233 shares to 825,290 shares, valued at $23.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 48,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 9,744 shares. Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 100,013 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 118,735 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 238,154 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 15,730 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 9,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 30,911 shares. 292 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 56,420 shares or 0% of the stock. Oberweis Asset reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Putnam Invs reported 0.01% stake. Hightower Ltd owns 38,599 shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 116,212 shares. 141 were reported by Carroll Financial Associates. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc reported 121,617 shares.

