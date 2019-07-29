As Premier (PINC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pembroke Management LTD Has Decreased by $4.16 Million Its Stake; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder East Coast Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 122,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 431,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 156,961 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 17.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BLN TO $1.649 BLN; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.24 TO $2.28, EST. $2.29; 03/04/2018 – Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of Injectable Narcotics; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Premier Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.26. About 3.02M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year

Analysts await Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PINC’s profit will be $37.72 million for 16.30 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Premier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 49,688 shares to 898,265 shares, valued at $26.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 69,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $137,748 activity.

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Premier, Inc.’s Interesting Path To Increasing Shareholder Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Premier, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PINC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Premier’s ProvideGxâ„¢ Program to Supply Sodium Bicarbonate Injection to Providers – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Premier Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Premier Inc. and 10 Hospitals Launch Initiative to Improve Maternal and Infant Health – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Thompson Inv Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability reported 3,948 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 2.82M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% stake. Regions owns 8,909 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 4.32M shares. Fort Lp reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Century holds 305,887 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.11M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 1.09M shares. Asset Management One Limited owns 9,306 shares. 62,691 are held by Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh accumulated 206,391 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 6,665 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Jnba Advsrs has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 136 shares. Vgi Ptnrs Pty accumulated 1.92 million shares. Boston Private Wealth has 0.2% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fil Limited accumulated 7.97 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Tiemann Inv Advsrs Limited Com has 0.34% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,455 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability reported 0.13% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc reported 16,694 shares stake. Fayerweather Charles reported 4,820 shares. Bahl And Gaynor owns 31,586 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc holds 13,215 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,476 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Llc reported 688,821 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $601.00M for 26.88 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,598 shares to 125,543 shares, valued at $23.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.