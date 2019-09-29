As Premier (PINC) Share Price Rose, Patten Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $852,735; Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined While Bell State Bank & Trust Has Boosted by $406,752 Its Holding

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 21,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 37,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, down from 59,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 1.04 million shares traded or 71.52% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Premier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PINC); 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of Injectable Narcotics; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BLN TO $1.649 BLN; 15/03/2018 – More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of lnjectable Narcotics; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.24 TO $2.28, EST. $2.29; 29/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Launches Physician Enterprise Collaborative

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 26,325 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, up from 13,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $444.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,456 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PINC’s profit will be $38.61 million for 11.97 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Premier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

