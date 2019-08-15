As Premier (PINC) Share Price Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Increased Holding; Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Position Has Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 24.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 7,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 37,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 30,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.06. About 132,929 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Premier Inc. (PINC) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 10,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 470,534 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 460,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Premier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 82,005 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 22/03/2018 – Premier Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – West Virginia University Health System Engages Premier Inc. on Total Cost Management; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Premier Creates Purchased Services Database with More Than $125 Billion in Spend Information; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 03/04/2018 – Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Analysis Finds Potential for Millions of Dollars in Savings in Total Joint Replacements

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,804 shares to 90,156 shares, valued at $21.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,358 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

