As Preferred Bank (PFBC) Share Value Rose, Phocas Financial Raised Position; Reilly Financial Advisors Increases Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 176237.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 14,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 14,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 8 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.16 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Preferred Bank (PFBC) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 18,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% . The institutional investor held 179,462 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.48 million, up from 161,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Preferred Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 31,520 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 34,742 shares to 326,719 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP) by 20,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,890 shares, and cut its stake in Avx Corporation (NYSE:AVX).

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $797.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,627 shares to 87,578 shares, valued at $11.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,695 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 538,463 shares. Weitz Mgmt stated it has 0.94% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Investment Inc Wi reported 27,681 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Jnba Fincl Advsr has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Connors Investor Inc invested in 116,818 shares. Next Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 650 shares stake. Burney invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Greenleaf holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,541 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs invested in 0.04% or 383,880 shares. Paloma Partners Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Calamos Wealth Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,668 shares. Icon Advisers owns 41,520 shares. Carlson Lp has invested 0.33% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). First Heartland Consultants invested in 3,927 shares.

