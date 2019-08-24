As Preferred Bank/Los Angeles (PFBC) Market Value Rose, Matarin Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Valuation Declined While Trellus Management Company Has Upped Position

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Preferred Bank/Los Angeles (PFBC) by 80.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 70,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% . The institutional investor held 17,268 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, down from 87,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Preferred Bank/Los Angeles for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $734.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 101,780 shares traded or 41.45% up from the average. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 15,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 76,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $968.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 318,389 shares traded or 70.58% up from the average. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit

Analysts await Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 9.17% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.2 per share. PFBC’s profit will be $20.00 million for 9.18 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Preferred Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in North American Construction by 27,522 shares to 94,013 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 27,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Atkore International Group I.

