As Pra Group (PRAA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ws Management Lllp Has Lowered Position; Td Capital Management Has Lowered Autozone (AZO) Holding as Market Value Rose

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $16.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.28. About 296,198 shares traded or 16.86% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 69,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 585,731 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70M, down from 655,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 140,432 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE CONCLUDED THAT THEY WILL NOT TAKE ENFORCEMENT ACTION IN RESPECT OF THIS MATTER; 09/04/2018 – PRA SAYS BREXIT COULD PUT GREATER DEMANDS ON SUPERVISION; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA Announces Special Requirements Over Whistleblowing Systems, Controls at Barclays; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q EPS 47c; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRA Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAA); 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS BANK , BARCLAYS BANK UK AGREED TO BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA, PRA ON SOME ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,208 shares to 7,368 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,822 are held by Mackenzie Fin Corp. Los Angeles Management Equity invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Personal Financial holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 95 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Peoples Finance Svcs Corporation reported 363 shares. Btim Corporation has invested 0.23% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Howe And Rusling accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Conning holds 0.03% or 994 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.09% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Savant Cap Limited Liability Company reported 648 shares stake. 636 are owned by Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 13,602 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 14 shares. Check Capital Mngmt Ca holds 904 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Company Ma stated it has 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 12.25 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 971,960 shares to 995,760 shares, valued at $57.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 205,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 16,900 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% or 73,323 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 30,286 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 18,141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Co Retail Bank invested in 0% or 11,165 shares. Tompkins Fin owns 661 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 443,564 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Co has 138 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 20,410 shares. Ws Lllp invested 0.95% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0% or 4.73M shares. 14,037 are held by Pitcairn. Moreover, Massachusetts Service Com Ma has 0.01% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 749,546 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) or 3,750 shares.