As Pra Group (PRAA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Decreased by $4.13 Million Its Stake; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Has Lifted Position

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 5,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 34,038 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 28,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $143.88. About 4.83 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Pra Group (PRAA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 158,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 916,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.58 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Pra Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 228,944 shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRA Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAA); 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q EPS 47c; 01/05/2018 – Aviva Has Received Regulatory Approval for Buy-Back From the PRA; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA Announces Special Requirements Over Whistleblowing Systems, Controls at Barclays; 08/03/2018 – PRA Group Opens New Call Center in Burlington, NC; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE CONCLUDED THAT THEY WILL NOT TAKE ENFORCEMENT ACTION IN RESPECT OF THIS MATTER

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,913 shares to 219,393 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,682 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “PRA Group Makes Big Bets on Debt Collection – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PRA Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2018. More interesting news about PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PRA Group Names Deputy General Counsel Nasdaq:PRAA – GlobeNewswire” published on April 21, 2016 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PRA Group Opens New Call Center in Henderson, Nevada – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2018.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6,135 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $84.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) by 48,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).