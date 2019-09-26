As Pra Group (PRAA) Stock Rose, Ws Management Lllp Lowered Position by $1.43 Million; As Regions Financial New (RF) Share Price Rose, Oakworth Capital Trimmed by $824,138 Its Holding

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 5.49 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 51,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 534,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.04 million, down from 585,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 249,996 shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 26/04/2018 – PRA warns insurers over lending standards of equity release mortgages; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA PRA ALLEGING STALEY LACKS FITNESS AND PROPRIETY TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE NOT ALLEGING THAT STALEY ACTED WITH A LACK OF INTEGRITY; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE CONCLUDED THAT THEY WILL NOT TAKE ENFORCEMENT ACTION IN RESPECT OF THIS MATTER; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 11/05/2018 – Barclays: No Findings by FCA, PRA That Mr Staley Acted With a Lack of Integrity

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.12M for 10.28 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 21,452 shares to 209,455 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Regions Bank’s Kate Danella Named One of 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch in Banking and Finance by American Banker Magazine – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regions Financial Corporation (RF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Tiffany & Co., Arconic and Regions Financial – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 347,977 shares to 990,465 shares, valued at $131.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 447,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc (Call).

More notable recent PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why PRA Group Lost 16.7% in March – Nasdaq” on April 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “PRA Group Aims to Stay Ahead of Higher Costs – The Motley Fool” published on November 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PRA Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRAA) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Mixed Numbers From PRA Group – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate PRA Group (PRAA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.