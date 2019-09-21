As Pra Group (PRAA) Stock Rose, Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed Holding; Weibo (Put) (WB) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Has Boosted Position by $2.06 Million as Stock Declined

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (WB) by 831.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 228,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 256,200 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 1.65M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc. (PRAA) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 75,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.72M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 257,931 shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 08/03/2018 PRA Group Trading Activity Surges to Almost 14 Times Average; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 09/04/2018 – PRA SAYS BREXIT COULD PUT GREATER DEMANDS ON SUPERVISION; 24/04/2018 – PRA Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 31 Days; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Is Censured by Publication of the Regulators’ Final Notices; 28/03/2018 – PRA eases Brexit subsidiary requirement for EEA carriers; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold PRAA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 49.83 million shares or 0.08% less from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 28,783 shares. Boston Prns holds 729,723 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 192,433 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 47,754 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 60,307 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 68,496 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 0.09% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Victory Capital Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,417 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% or 533 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0.01% or 2.36M shares. S&T Bank & Trust Pa reported 287,472 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Cornerstone has 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 58 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 4.66 million shares in its portfolio.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 221,143 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $66.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 287,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 113.64% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $21.34 million for 18.73 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 69,357 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 954,214 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 20,350 were accumulated by Symmetry Peak Ltd. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 487,054 shares. Hexavest holds 0.02% or 28,148 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.12% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Gam Holding Ag stated it has 8,308 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kenmare Prns has 1.03% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 19,600 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Harding Loevner LP holds 0.29% or 1.47 million shares. Bluefin Trading Lc holds 0.05% or 8,344 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited owns 535,797 shares. Parus Fin (Uk) Limited invested in 1.31% or 65,845 shares.