As Pra Group (PRAA) Shares Rose, Cooke & Bieler LP Has Cut Its Position; Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $1.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 112,158 shares traded or 14.50% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Pra Group (PRAA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 158,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 916,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.58M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Pra Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 181,583 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Won’t Take Enforcement Action Against Barclays Bank PLC; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Aren’t Alleging That CEO Staley Acted With Lack of Integrity; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRA Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAA); 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS BANK , BARCLAYS BANK UK AGREED TO BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA, PRA ON SOME ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares to 177,443 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 429,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Llc invested in 38,987 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 276,148 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 68,577 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Partners Llp has invested 0.04% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 100 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Llc has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 7,747 shares. 15,900 were reported by Bessemer Group Inc. Washington Tru National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 879 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 72,000 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 8,305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 47,688 were reported by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Raymond James & Associates reported 157,197 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 44,807 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 3,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co has 200 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 3,720 shares. Intll Group has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 3.98M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Us National Bank De reported 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). 263,748 were reported by Of Virginia Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 30,286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 88,381 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.02% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Scout Invs holds 88,503 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Mngmt has 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 268,963 shares stake.

