As Pra Group (PRAA) Share Value Rose, Turtle Creek Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $3.13 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose While Advisory Alpha Lowered Its Position

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1,593 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.46M, down from 1,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $216.8. About 399,651 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29 million, up from 3.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 49,000 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA PRA ALLEGING STALEY LACKS FITNESS AND PROPRIETY TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Aren’t Alleging That CEO Staley Acted With Lack of Integrity; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRA Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAA); 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 01/05/2018 – Aviva Has Received Regulatory Approval for Buy-Back From the PRA; 28/03/2018 – FCA CONTINUES TO WORK W/ HM TREASURY AND BOE/PRA ON BREXIT; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 09/04/2018 – PRA PUBLISHES 2018-2019 BUSINESS PLAN

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.52 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

