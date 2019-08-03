As Pra Group (PRAA) Market Valuation Rose, Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $3.13 Million; Grs Advisors Has Increased Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake by $3.42 Million as Market Value Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29M, up from 3.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 299,416 shares traded or 49.16% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 09/05/2018 – PRA GROUP 1Q REV. $223.2M, EST. $208.5M; 09/04/2018 – PRA PUBLISHES 2018-2019 BUSINESS PLAN; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Aren’t Alleging CEO Staley Lacks Fitness as CEO; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 09/04/2018 – PRA SAYS BREXIT COULD PUT GREATER DEMANDS ON SUPERVISION; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Aviva Has Received Regulatory Approval for Buy-Back From the PRA

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. It closed at $35.36 lastly. It is down 7.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management, Georgia-based fund reported 18,141 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 334 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 73,323 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 69,886 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.74% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,347 shares or 0% of the stock. Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.1% stake. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 69,846 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Account Limited Liability Co has 0.93% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 38,440 shares. California-based Taylor Frigon Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.85% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). 15,957 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 521,197 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,380 shares.

More notable recent PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PRA Agrees to Acquire Aktiv Kapital for $880 Million – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2014, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PRA Group Announces New Call Center in Danville, VA – PRNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “More Mixed Numbers From PRA Group – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PRA Group to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 9 – PRNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PRA Group Doing Okay, But Needs To Find Another Gear – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 100,100 shares to 341,750 shares, valued at $45.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 676,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs holds 0.01% or 250,477 shares. Victory Capital Management owns 1,330 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 1,186 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 39,754 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Prudential stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). M&T Comml Bank Corporation owns 801,884 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 954,200 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md stated it has 45,179 shares. Barnett & owns 9,432 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 226,129 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares to 21,024 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 95,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,631 shares, and cut its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy This 7.1% Yielding Commercial Real Estate Finance Company – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Checking In With This 7.4%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 17, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Armer Douglas N. sold $22,583.