As Ppl (PPL) Valuation Declined, Berkshire Asset Management Has Upped Position; Hills Bank & Trust Company Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Lifted by $1.22 Million as Stock Price Declined

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 61.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 3,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 5,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $347.46. About 4.20M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl (PPL) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 23,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 626,710 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89 million, up from 602,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.72. About 3.26M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southpoint Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 2.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advisor Ptnrs Lc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,354 shares. Wellington Shields Comm Ltd Com owns 4,631 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 401,424 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 16,771 shares. Moreover, Mengis Capital Management Inc has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,534 shares. Cambridge Invest owns 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 89,689 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Blue Edge Cap Limited Co has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,506 shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 2,577 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Baldwin Management Lc reported 0.35% stake. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh owns 4,991 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability stated it has 23,080 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Limited Liability invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 539 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 9,554 shares to 8,618 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Sector Etf (XLE) by 5,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,434 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap (SCHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 1.23 million shares stake. Old Republic International accumulated 1.67M shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc stated it has 462,615 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Duncker Streett And Com reported 5,600 shares. First Bankshares Trust Com Of Newtown has invested 0.18% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Paloma Mngmt Company holds 133,304 shares. First National Commerce accumulated 15,425 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 10,862 shares. Chatham Group Inc Inc owns 8,070 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 60,177 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 8,596 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).