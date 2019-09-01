As Ppl (PPL) Stock Value Declined, Grisanti Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $2.23 Million; Icahn Carl C Lowered Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $95.20 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 72,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 134,298 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 206,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.50 million shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 21.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50B, down from 23.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc Llc invested in 2.18 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Advisory Research accumulated 398,105 shares. Moreover, Company Bancorp has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,113 shares. 2.17M were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 213 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management invested in 8,917 shares. Nelson Roberts Ltd Com reported 17 shares. 31,350 were reported by Nippon Life Americas Incorporated. Greenwood Ltd Liability Company holds 4,115 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. American Money Lc has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Comerica State Bank reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 6,928 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,071 shares. Ent Fincl Services Corp holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62,508 shares to 95,608 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Howe Rusling reported 185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Schafer Cullen Capital Management holds 462,615 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Private Trust Na owns 13,914 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). California-based Pure Fincl Advisors Inc has invested 0.06% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 42,349 shares stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 700 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.47% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 80,000 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 20,919 shares. Cullen Cap Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 127,290 shares. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.15% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).