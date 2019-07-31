As Ppl (PPL) Stock Value Declined, Blb&B Advisors Has Trimmed by $345,216 Its Stake; Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Boosted Take (TTWO) Stake by $418,500 as Shares Rose

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 84.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, up from 5,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 914,403 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO)

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 11,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 178,175 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 189,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 2.78 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18M for 13.24 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.